Nwam LLC Invests $206,000 in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Nwam LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PHO. FMR LLC increased its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 6,157 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 110.5% during the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 13,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 6,994 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 4,033 shares during the period.

Invesco Water Resources ETF stock opened at $58.55 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.73. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a one year low of $37.91 and a one year high of $58.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.042 per share. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco Water Resources ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

About Invesco Water Resources ETF

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

