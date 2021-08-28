Nwam LLC Cuts Position in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTB)

Nwam LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTB) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 654 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC owned about 0.18% of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $675,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF stock opened at $51.60 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.56. iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.80 and a one year high of $52.66.

