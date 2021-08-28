Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Buys Shares of 17,235 Foresight Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:FOREU)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Foresight Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:FOREU) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 17,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Foresight Acquisition during the first quarter worth $99,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Foresight Acquisition during the first quarter worth $99,000. MHR Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Foresight Acquisition during the first quarter worth $99,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Foresight Acquisition during the first quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Foresight Acquisition during the first quarter worth $140,000.

Foresight Acquisition stock opened at $10.05 on Friday. Foresight Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $10.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.26.

Foresight Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the population health management business. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

