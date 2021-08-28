Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Acquires New Position in AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. (NYSE:IMPX)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. (NYSE:IMPX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in AEA-Bridges Impact in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,509,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in AEA-Bridges Impact in the 1st quarter worth approximately $491,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in AEA-Bridges Impact in the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AEA-Bridges Impact in the 1st quarter worth approximately $397,000. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AEA-Bridges Impact in the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. 56.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IMPX stock opened at $9.72 on Friday. AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.58 and a fifty-two week high of $11.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.74.

AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands.

