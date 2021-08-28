Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases 368 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,633 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VV. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 4,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Finally, St. Louis Trust Co lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 11,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VV opened at $210.87 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $149.63 and a 1 year high of $211.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.74.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

