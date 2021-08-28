Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 60,445 Shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 60,445 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ABB were worth $2,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of ABB during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,015,000. Premier Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ABB by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 105,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 11,760 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in ABB during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $19,814,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in ABB by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 53,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 4,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in ABB by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,048,000 after purchasing an additional 7,801 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

ABB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. HSBC upgraded shares of ABB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley set a $36.61 price objective on shares of ABB and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of ABB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.78 price objective on shares of ABB and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.28.

Shares of NYSE ABB opened at $37.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.11. ABB Ltd has a 1 year low of $24.07 and a 1 year high of $38.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. ABB had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that ABB Ltd will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

