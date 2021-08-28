Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Purchases New Position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc. Unit (NASDAQ:THCPU)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc. Unit (NASDAQ:THCPU) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

Separately, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc. Unit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $546,000.

Shares of THCPU stock opened at $9.85 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.91. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc. Unit has a 52 week low of $9.84 and a 52 week high of $10.00.

