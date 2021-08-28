Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Makes New $202,000 Investment in Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:HCARU)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:HCARU) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCARU. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Acquisition by 113.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 17,050 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Acquisition by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 72,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 3,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $760,000.

OTCMKTS HCARU opened at $9.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.04. Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $9.86 and a 12 month high of $11.36.

Healthcare Services Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.

