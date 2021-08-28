Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co. (NASDAQ:ATSPU) Shares Bought by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co. (NASDAQ:ATSPU) by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,135 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,983 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ATSPU. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $198,000.

Get Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners alerts:

ATSPU stock opened at $9.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.94. Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co. has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $10.03.

Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the technology industry. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Claymont, Delaware.

Featured Article: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.