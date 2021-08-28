Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Purchases Shares of 20,987 Brookline Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BCAC)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Brookline Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BCAC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Brookline Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,946,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Brookline Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $399,000. Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new position in shares of Brookline Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $370,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Brookline Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,966,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Brookline Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,295,000. 77.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brookline Capital Acquisition alerts:

Shares of Brookline Capital Acquisition stock opened at $9.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.87. Brookline Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.11 and a 12 month high of $11.07.

Brookline Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the life sciences industry. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookline Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BCAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookline Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookline Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.