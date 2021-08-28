FBN Securities Increases Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target to $375.00

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at FBN Securities from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. FBN Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.96% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Snowflake from $280.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Snowflake from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $264.63 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $296.36.

SNOW stock opened at $297.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.34. Snowflake has a 12 month low of $184.71 and a 12 month high of $429.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $264.79.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $272.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.74 million. The business’s revenue was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Snowflake will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 25,563 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.79, for a total transaction of $6,129,751.77. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 112,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,956,232.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $11,250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 169,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,473,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 898,649 shares of company stock valued at $230,031,273 in the last quarter. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SNOW. ICONIQ Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 272.4% during the 1st quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 32,989,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,563,861,000 after buying an additional 24,131,611 shares during the period. Altimeter Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 239.5% during the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 32,221,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,387,649,000 after buying an additional 22,729,505 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 359.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,104,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,685,020,000 after buying an additional 8,688,437 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 96.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,747,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,922,804,000 after buying an additional 6,266,942 shares during the period. Finally, SALESFORCE.COM Inc. grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 139.3% during the 1st quarter. SALESFORCE.COM Inc. now owns 4,985,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,975,000 after buying an additional 2,901,728 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.64% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

