Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Acquires New Stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 275 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EME. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in EMCOR Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in EMCOR Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in EMCOR Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Engine Capital Management LP bought a new position in EMCOR Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in EMCOR Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 89.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on EME shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 23rd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on EMCOR Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

EMCOR Group stock opened at $124.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.19. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.69 and a 12 month high of $129.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.20. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 3.50%. On average, research analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 19th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.13%.

EMCOR Group Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

