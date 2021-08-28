Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Short Interest Up 4,100.0% in August

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 21,000 shares, a growth of 4,100.0% from the July 29th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 123,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:NHYDY opened at $6.99 on Friday. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 52 week low of $2.57 and a 52 week high of $7.19. The company has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Get Norsk Hydro ASA alerts:

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. Norsk Hydro ASA had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NHYDY has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Norsk Hydro ASA to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.50.

Norsk Hydro ASA Company Profile

Norsk Hydro ASA engages in producing and supplying alumina and primary aluminum. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite & Alumina; Primary Metal; Metal Markets; Rolled Products; Extruded Solutions; Energy; and Other Eliminations. The Bauxite & Alumina segment include bauxite mining activities, sourcing arrangements, and alumina commercial operations.

See Also: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Norsk Hydro ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norsk Hydro ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.