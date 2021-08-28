Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) Short Interest Up 5,281.3% in August

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 86,100 shares, a growth of 5,281.3% from the July 29th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 204,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

KKPNY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Koninklijke KPN from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Koninklijke KPN alerts:

OTCMKTS KKPNY opened at $3.20 on Friday. Koninklijke KPN has a 12 month low of $2.36 and a 12 month high of $3.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.21.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.1577 per share. This represents a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th.

About Koninklijke KPN

Royal KPN NV operates as a supplier of telecommunications and information technology services. It serves customers at home and abroad with fixed and mobile networks for telephony, data and television. The company focuses on both private customers and business users, from small to large. It also offers telecom providers access to widely branched networks.

Recommended Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke KPN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke KPN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.