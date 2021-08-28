Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong-Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $96.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Citi Trends, Inc. is a value-priced retailer of urban fashion apparel and accessories for the entire family. The Company currently operates stores located in the South, Southeast and Mid-Atlantic region. “

Separately, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Citi Trends from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of Citi Trends stock opened at $85.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $794.69 million, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.16. Citi Trends has a one year low of $18.45 and a one year high of $111.44.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.93. Citi Trends had a return on equity of 47.65% and a net margin of 7.95%. Research analysts anticipate that Citi Trends will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Lisa A. Powell sold 4,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $382,585.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,632,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Ivy D. Council sold 1,762 shares of Citi Trends stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total transaction of $150,210.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 71,369 shares in the company, valued at $6,084,207.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Citi Trends during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in Citi Trends by 133.3% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 93.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Citi Trends in the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Citi Trends by 218.8% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Citi Trends

Citi Trends, Inc engages in the retail of urban fashion apparel, accessories, and home decor. It offers products under its Citi Steps and Red Ape brands. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Savannah, GA.

