Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Sets New 52-Week High at $61.25

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $61.25 and last traded at $60.99, with a volume of 12127 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.70.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JBL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, boosted their price target on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.63.

Get Jabil alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.24.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 17th. The technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.95 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 29.25%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.43%.

Jabil announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, July 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total value of $1,481,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 204,588 shares in the company, valued at $12,121,839. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Dastoor sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total transaction of $579,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 135,358 shares of company stock worth $7,979,734. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jabil by 1.0% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 245,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Jabil by 35.6% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 21,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 5,687 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Jabil in the first quarter worth $1,062,000. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Jabil by 8.5% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,135,377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,401,000 after acquiring an additional 166,718 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in Jabil by 18.6% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 28,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

About Jabil (NYSE:JBL)

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

See Also: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.