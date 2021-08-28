Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $30.55

Byrna Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYRN) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $30.55 and last traded at $29.90, with a volume of 442885 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.90.

BYRN has been the subject of several research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Byrna Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley initiated coverage on Byrna Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Byrna Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Byrna Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Byrna Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $608.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -588.08 and a beta of 0.88.

Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.36. Byrna Technologies had a positive return on equity of 14.50% and a negative net margin of 1.18%. The firm had revenue of $13.40 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Byrna Technologies Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO David North purchased 2,381 shares of Byrna Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $50,001.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Lisa Wager purchased 3,572 shares of Byrna Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,012.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 18,334 shares of company stock worth $385,014. 14.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN)

Byrna Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacturing of less lethal equipment and munitions. The firm’s products include Byrna and SDI. It offers non-lethal weapons for military and law enforcement personnel. The company was founded on March 1, 2005 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

