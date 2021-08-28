AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Trading Down 5%

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)’s stock price traded down 5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $41.45 and last traded at $41.77. 1,637,145 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 149,311,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.96.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment from $3.70 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, B. Riley cut AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.36.

The stock has a market capitalization of $20.96 billion, a PE ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.70.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $444.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($5.44) EPS. AMC Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 2252.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AMC Entertainment news, EVP John D. Mcdonald sold 30,000 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.59, for a total transaction of $1,697,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,304,690.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Sean D. Goodman sold 45,405 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total transaction of $1,579,639.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 111,300 shares in the company, valued at $3,872,127. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 156,325 shares of company stock worth $7,422,293. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMC. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AMC Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.45% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile (NYSE:AMC)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 12, 2021, it operated approximately 1000 theatres and 10,700 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

