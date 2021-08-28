DWF Group (LON:DWF) Shares Down 1.5%

DWF Group plc (LON:DWF) shares fell 1.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 114.50 ($1.50) and last traded at GBX 114.75 ($1.50). 75,587 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 216,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 116.50 ($1.52).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DWF. Liberum Capital upgraded DWF Group to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 105 ($1.37) to GBX 135 ($1.76) in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DWF Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

Get DWF Group alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 108.99. The firm has a market cap of £379.85 million and a PE ratio of -9.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 478.55, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.36.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. This is a boost from DWF Group’s previous dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a yield of 2.83%. DWF Group’s payout ratio is presently -0.19%.

In other DWF Group news, insider Seema Bains sold 137,254 shares of DWF Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 107 ($1.40), for a total transaction of £146,861.78 ($191,875.86). Also, insider Michele Cicchett sold 184,999 shares of DWF Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 102 ($1.33), for a total value of £188,698.98 ($246,536.43).

DWF Group Company Profile (LON:DWF)

DWF Group plc provides various legal services and complementary connected services in the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four divisions: Commercial Services, Insurance Services, International, and Connected Services. It offers a range of complex legal services and managed services covering areas, such as business restructuring, commercial and competition, tax and private capital, employment, finance, pensions, real estate, debt recovery, asset management, and housing and planning.

See Also: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for DWF Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWF Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.