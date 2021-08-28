Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Sells 45,989 Shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. trimmed its position in Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO) by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 45,989 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Adams Natural Resources Fund were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL increased its holdings in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 9.0% in the first quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 12,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 0.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 278,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. CSS LLC IL increased its stake in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 0.3% during the first quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 582,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 5.7% during the first quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 3,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC increased its stake in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 7.7% during the second quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 58,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. 26.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PEO opened at $14.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.41. Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.04 and a 1-year high of $16.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%.

About Adams Natural Resources Fund

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.

