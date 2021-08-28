Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Purchases New Shares in Glass Houses Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GLHAU)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Glass Houses Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GLHAU) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 23,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLHAU. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Glass Houses Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $6,237,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Glass Houses Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $1,506,000. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in Glass Houses Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $8,025,000. CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in Glass Houses Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $2,006,000. Finally, Diameter Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Glass Houses Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $6,018,000.

Get Glass Houses Acquisition alerts:

Glass Houses Acquisition stock opened at $9.91 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.08. Glass Houses Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $10.36.

Glass Houses Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Further Reading: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLHAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Glass Houses Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GLHAU).

Receive News & Ratings for Glass Houses Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glass Houses Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.