Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Acquires 550 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 366,939 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $9,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 18.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,135,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,882,000 after acquiring an additional 7,163,335 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 8.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,224,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,701 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 25.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,859,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,843,000 after buying an additional 2,782,027 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 17.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,333,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,093,000 after buying an additional 961,840 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 12.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,923,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,681,000 after buying an additional 526,435 shares during the period. 51.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CCL opened at $24.35 on Friday. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52 week low of $12.11 and a 52 week high of $31.52. The company has a market capitalization of $23.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 2.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($1.80) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by ($0.19). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 38.85% and a negative net margin of 6,471.63%. The business had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.88 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post -5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Carnival Co. & news, CFO David Bernstein sold 11,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total value of $268,575.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 13.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.70 to $18.30 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carnival Co. & presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.19.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise; Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations; Cruise Support; and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

