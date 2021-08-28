Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Reduces Holdings in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its holdings in shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 661 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in CIT Group were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in CIT Group by 6.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,379,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $637,660,000 after buying an additional 762,474 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of CIT Group by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,506,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,148,000 after buying an additional 531,380 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of CIT Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,243,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,434,000 after buying an additional 103,203 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of CIT Group by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,670,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,046,000 after buying an additional 174,809 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CIT Group by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,613,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,108,000 after buying an additional 131,948 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CIT opened at $55.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.52. CIT Group Inc. has a one year low of $15.65 and a one year high of $55.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.55.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $478.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.00 million. CIT Group had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 20.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.62) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CIT Group Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. CIT Group’s payout ratio is currently -200.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CIT Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.69.

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of commercial lending, leasing, and deposit products; loans comprising revolving lines of credit, term loans, unsecured loans, collateral-backed loans, asset-based loans, commercial real estate loans, and cash flow loans; and ancillary services and products, including cash management, capital markets, and advisory services primarily to small and middle market companies.

