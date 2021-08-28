F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,425 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $3,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,603 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $6,272,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,232,000. Heartland Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $848,000. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 64,179 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $11,980,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of F5 Networks stock opened at $205.57 on Friday. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.79 and a 1 year high of $216.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.34.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. F5 Networks had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 19.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.08, for a total value of $97,275.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.92, for a total transaction of $45,903.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,394,535.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,647 shares of company stock valued at $2,675,858 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FFIV shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $233.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $206.39 price objective (down from $235.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $191.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $192.62 target price (down from $223.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. F5 Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.11.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

