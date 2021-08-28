Insider Selling: California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Major Shareholder Sells $251,158.00 in Stock

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 8,300 shares of California Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total value of $251,158.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Goldentree Asset Management Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 25th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 109,411 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.54, for a total value of $3,341,411.94.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 9,777 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total value of $294,678.78.

On Monday, August 9th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 6,555 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $198,026.55.

On Friday, August 6th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 162,384 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $4,905,620.64.

On Monday, August 2nd, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 104,400 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total value of $2,954,520.00.

On Friday, July 30th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 83,591 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total value of $2,362,281.66.

On Wednesday, July 28th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 39,453 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total value of $1,112,180.07.

On Thursday, July 15th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 9,438 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.11, for a total value of $265,302.18.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 25,000 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.96, for a total value of $5,524,000.00.

On Thursday, July 8th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 38,736 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.61, for a total value of $1,108,236.96.

California Resources stock opened at $33.49 on Friday. California Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $10.99 and a 1 year high of $34.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.19.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter. California Resources had a return on equity of 1,765.75% and a net margin of 263.47%. The business had revenue of $304.00 million for the quarter.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on California Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in California Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,699,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of California Resources by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,437 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of California Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $338,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of California Resources by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 123,021 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,708,000 after purchasing an additional 10,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of California Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $715,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.04% of the company’s stock.

California Resources Company Profile

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

