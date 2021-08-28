Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Director Sells $286,847.00 in Stock

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Director Vikram Malik sold 26,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $286,847.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Vikram Malik also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 19th, Vikram Malik sold 11,962 shares of Evolus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $125,601.00.

On Tuesday, August 17th, Vikram Malik sold 42,083 shares of Evolus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total transaction of $423,354.98.

Shares of Evolus stock opened at $10.73 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.69. Evolus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.85 and a 1 year high of $17.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $585.60 million, a PE ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 2.33.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Evolus by 26.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,127,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,912,000 after purchasing an additional 446,255 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Evolus by 48.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,677,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,215,000 after buying an additional 547,576 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Evolus by 704.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 601,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,607,000 after buying an additional 526,591 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Evolus by 48.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 567,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,180,000 after purchasing an additional 184,502 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Evolus by 35.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 537,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,796,000 after purchasing an additional 141,825 shares during the period. 17.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOLS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a research note on Sunday, August 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Evolus from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Evolus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Evolus presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Evolus Company Profile

Evolus, Inc is a medical aesthetics company, which engages in the provision of medical aesthetic treatments and procedures. It offers products under the brand of Jeuveau. The company was founded by Scott Cannizzaro in November 2012 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

