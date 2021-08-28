James C. Neuhauser Sells 14,685 Shares of FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT) Stock

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT) Director James C. Neuhauser sold 14,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $324,097.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:FAT opened at $11.44 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.74. FAT Brands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.76 and a fifty-two week high of $15.99. The company has a market capitalization of $167.64 million, a PE ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 2.09.

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $8.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FAT Brands Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. FAT Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -140.54%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut FAT Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in FAT Brands by 53.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FAT Brands in the first quarter worth $91,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in FAT Brands in the second quarter worth $149,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in FAT Brands by 201.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 26,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in FAT Brands in the second quarter worth $406,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

FAT Brands Company Profile

FAT Brands, Inc operates as a global franchising company that acquires, markets and develops fast casual and casual dining restaurant concepts around the world. Its brands include Yalla Mediterranean, Buffalo’s Cafe & Express, Ponderosa Steakhouse and Bonanza, Fatburger, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Bonanza Steak & BBQ, and Hurricane BTW.

