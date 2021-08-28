OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.33 Per Share

Analysts expect OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) to report earnings of $2.33 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for OneMain’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.64. OneMain reported earnings of $2.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OneMain will report full year earnings of $10.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.36 to $11.21. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $8.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.29 to $9.51. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow OneMain.

Get OneMain alerts:

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.47. OneMain had a net margin of 29.54% and a return on equity of 44.15%. The business had revenue of $708.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OMF. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on OneMain from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of OneMain from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of OneMain from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on OneMain from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.45.

Shares of NYSE OMF opened at $59.18 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.30. OneMain has a 52-week low of $28.51 and a 52-week high of $63.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 2.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.13%.

In other news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman bought 4,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.14 per share, with a total value of $250,583.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,048 shares in the company, valued at $14,014,530.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 10,925,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total transaction of $637,583,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of OneMain by 43.6% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in OneMain by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in OneMain by 104.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in OneMain by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in OneMain by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

Read More: What is a Tariff?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OneMain (OMF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.