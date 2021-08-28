Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Downgraded by Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has $72.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on BIG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Big Lots from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Big Lots has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.75.

Shares of NYSE BIG opened at $51.62 on Friday. Big Lots has a 1 year low of $42.05 and a 1 year high of $73.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 2.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 27th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.03). Big Lots had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 25.92%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Big Lots will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.33%.

In other news, EVP Michael Allen Schlonsky sold 2,000 shares of Big Lots stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total value of $122,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,951 shares in the company, valued at $4,040,817.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Big Lots by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,910,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,671,000 after buying an additional 53,418 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Big Lots by 1.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,051,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,427,000 after buying an additional 20,476 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Big Lots by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,252,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,703,000 after buying an additional 6,647 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Big Lots by 137.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 588,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,867,000 after purchasing an additional 341,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Big Lots by 5.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 570,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,933,000 after purchasing an additional 27,316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

About Big Lots

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

