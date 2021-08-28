Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $3.20 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,299 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,889 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 65.7% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Shares of VTV opened at $142.24 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $100.68 and a 1 year high of $142.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $139.02.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading: What is the G-20?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.