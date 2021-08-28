Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM) Position Reduced by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management cut its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM) by 48.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,142 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned 0.08% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF during the first quarter valued at about $7,703,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,527,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $668,000.

Shares of RTM opened at $171.89 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $111.13 and a fifty-two week high of $178.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.38.

