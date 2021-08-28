Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $442,000 Stock Holdings in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Financial Advocates Investment Management cut its holdings in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 26.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,854 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,639 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the second quarter valued at $6,167,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Plug Power by 2.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,680,642 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $60,235,000 after purchasing an additional 33,963 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in Plug Power in the first quarter worth about $2,749,000. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new stake in Plug Power in the first quarter worth about $3,527,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Plug Power by 154.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,324 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,381,000 after purchasing an additional 57,287 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Sanjay K. Shrestha sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total transaction of $162,051.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Plug Power in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Plug Power from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Plug Power from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Plug Power from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.69.

NASDAQ PLUG opened at $26.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a PE ratio of -17.39 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 19.78 and a quick ratio of 18.94. Plug Power Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.56 and a 52 week high of $75.49.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.11). Sell-side analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

