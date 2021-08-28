Contrasting Wipro (NYSE:WIT) & Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) and Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Wipro and Doximity’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wipro $8.47 billion 6.14 $1.48 billion $0.26 35.12 Doximity N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Wipro has higher revenue and earnings than Doximity.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.0% of Wipro shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Doximity shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Wipro shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Wipro and Doximity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wipro 17.83% 20.35% 13.09% Doximity N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Wipro and Doximity, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wipro 1 3 1 0 2.00 Doximity 0 3 6 0 2.67

Wipro presently has a consensus price target of $6.23, suggesting a potential downside of 31.76%. Doximity has a consensus price target of $64.14, suggesting a potential downside of 22.28%. Given Doximity’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Doximity is more favorable than Wipro.

Summary

Wipro beats Doximity on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Wipro Company Profile

Wipro Ltd. is a global information technology, consulting and outsourcing company, which engages in the development and integration of solutions. It operates through the Information Technology Services, India State Run Enterprise (ISRE), and Information Technology Products segments. The Information Technology Services segment provides a range of IT and IT-enabled services, which include digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, analytics services, business process services, research and development, and hardware and software design to enterprises worldwide. The Information Technology Products segment provides a range of third-party IT products, which allows to provide comprehensive IT system integration services. The ISRE segment consists of IT services offerings to organizations owned or controlled by the Government of India and/or any Indian State Governments. The company was founded on December 29, 1945 and is headquartered in Bengaluru, India.

Doximity Company Profile

Doximity, Inc. operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers. It primarily serves pharmaceutical companies and health systems. The company was formerly known as 3MD Communications, Inc. and changed its name to Doximity, Inc. in June 2010. Doximity, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

