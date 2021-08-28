Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $515,000 Stake in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its holdings in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,359 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 1,795 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Foot Locker by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,954,321 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $503,681,000 after buying an additional 205,795 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 6.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,802,398 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $326,717,000 after buying an additional 351,167 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Foot Locker by 3.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,369,107 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $77,021,000 after purchasing an additional 43,649 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the first quarter worth approximately $69,007,000. Finally, Atreides Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the first quarter worth approximately $46,778,000. 80.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Foot Locker stock opened at $57.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 5.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.26. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.61 and a 1 year high of $66.71.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $1.20. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. This is a positive change from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.47%.

FL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.59.

In other Foot Locker news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 64,093 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.52, for a total transaction of $4,071,187.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Giovanna Cipriano sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total transaction of $624,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 204,258 shares of company stock valued at $12,981,580 over the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

