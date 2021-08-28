Morgan Stanley Lowers Stock Holdings in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Morgan Stanley lowered its stake in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) by 87.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 331,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,346,394 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Hope Bancorp were worth $4,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hope Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $140,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 23.1% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,781 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 1,957.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 9,592 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 25.6% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter. 77.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Thomas Stenger sold 3,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total value of $51,457.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,377.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOPE opened at $14.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.73. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.03 and a fifty-two week high of $16.61.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $137.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.16 million. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 7.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.22%.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. The firm offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans.

