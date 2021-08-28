Financial Advocates Investment Management Buys Shares of 3,025 CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 3,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRSP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 107,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,496,000 after buying an additional 5,990 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 2,572 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 93.8% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 464.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $1,055,000. 55.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $187,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 189,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,656,159.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Rodger Novak sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $4,125,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 573,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,546,155. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 146,875 shares of company stock worth $20,421,110 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CRSP opened at $123.81 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $131.81. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a one year low of $76.71 and a one year high of $220.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 2.25.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $9.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $5.92. CRISPR Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 49.52%. The firm had revenue of $900.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.05 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRSP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Chardan Capital cut their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $175.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Evercore ISI raised CRISPR Therapeutics to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. raised CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.00.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

