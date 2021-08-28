Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 210 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,649 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $5,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.6% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 39,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,797,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.8% in the second quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 495,393 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,404,000 after buying an additional 17,947 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 246,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,565,000 after purchasing an additional 6,638 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 21,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the period. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 15,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,537,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael John Short sold 2,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.49, for a total value of $246,382.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CHRW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.53.

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $90.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.92. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $84.67 and a one year high of $106.75.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 3.41%. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 54.84%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW).

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.