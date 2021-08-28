Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 7,609 Shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,203,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,609 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.03% of PacWest Bancorp worth $49,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $879,000. South Dakota Investment Council raised its position in PacWest Bancorp by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 82,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after purchasing an additional 30,239 shares in the last quarter. Snow Capital Management LP raised its position in PacWest Bancorp by 238.4% during the 1st quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 98,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,768,000 after purchasing an additional 69,578 shares in the last quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp bought a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $9,537,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in PacWest Bancorp by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,498,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,374,000 after purchasing an additional 53,093 shares in the last quarter. 84.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

Shares of PACW stock opened at $43.20 on Friday. PacWest Bancorp has a 1-year low of $15.62 and a 1-year high of $46.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.59.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 39.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.62%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PACW. Wedbush cut their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. PacWest Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

Featured Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PACW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW).

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.