Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $51.10 Million Holdings in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,009,252 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 27,886 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $51,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,281,422 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $539,877,000 after acquiring an additional 41,825 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,088,514 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,181,000 after acquiring an additional 19,228 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 65.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,693,301 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,915,000 after acquiring an additional 668,306 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 8.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,346,907 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,727,000 after acquiring an additional 106,930 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 67.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,189,812 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,477,000 after acquiring an additional 477,476 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

ABCB opened at $50.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.39. Ameris Bancorp has a 1 year low of $20.85 and a 1 year high of $59.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.25.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 35.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ameris Bancorp will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.86%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ameris Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.20.

In other Ameris Bancorp news, CEO H Palmer Proctor, Jr. acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.71 per share, for a total transaction of $116,775.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

