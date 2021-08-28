Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Given New $400.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $370.00 to $400.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BURL. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Burlington Stores from $317.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $323.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a $385.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Burlington Stores from $379.00 to $382.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $352.55.

NYSE:BURL opened at $309.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $330.35. Burlington Stores has a 1-year low of $189.99 and a 1-year high of $357.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.83 and a beta of 0.98.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 82.78% and a net margin of 4.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.56) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Burlington Stores will post 8.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Burlington Stores news, EVP Dennis Hodgson sold 7,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.99, for a total value of $2,375,218.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,539,642.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 113.5% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 110.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 96.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

