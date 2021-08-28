Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $53.72 Million Stock Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 32.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,091,491 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 533,474 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $53,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,571,957 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $870,812,000 after buying an additional 1,355,871 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,869,485 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $502,668,000 after buying an additional 265,418 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in LKQ by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,710,320 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $411,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645,094 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in LKQ by 89.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,568,452 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $278,043,000 after acquiring an additional 3,098,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in LKQ by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,705,577 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $240,982,000 after acquiring an additional 272,470 shares during the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LKQ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on LKQ from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James raised LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on LKQ from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. LKQ currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.33.

LKQ stock opened at $52.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. LKQ Co. has a 52-week low of $26.73 and a 52-week high of $52.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.36. The company has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 1.65.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.38. LKQ had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 18.67%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LKQ announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the auto parts company to buy up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About LKQ

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

