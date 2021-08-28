Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 364,341 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,078 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $56,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMG. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 257.1% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 63.7% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 221 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the first quarter worth $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 493.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 718 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the first quarter worth $142,000. 96.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

In related news, Director Dwight D. Churchill acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $160.89 per share, for a total transaction of $160,890.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,193,735.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMG opened at $174.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $163.99. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.19 and a 1 year high of $180.97.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.18. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 20.33%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 17.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is 0.30%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $246.00 price target (up from $213.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. lifted their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $167.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Affiliated Managers Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.00.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

See Also: No Load Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG).

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.