-$0.15 EPS Expected for Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) will announce ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Amyris’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.14). Amyris reported earnings of ($0.41) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Amyris will report full year earnings of ($1.19) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.29) to ($1.13). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.10). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Amyris.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMRS. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Amyris from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Amyris from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Amyris in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amyris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Amyris from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amyris presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.39.

NASDAQ AMRS opened at $16.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 1.13. Amyris has a 52-week low of $1.88 and a 52-week high of $23.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.93.

In related news, CEO John Melo sold 95,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total transaction of $1,477,135.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Amyris by 90.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,829,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $373,717,000 after acquiring an additional 10,873,530 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amyris by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,376,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $284,461,000 after purchasing an additional 7,827,670 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Amyris by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,660,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,289,000 after purchasing an additional 636,216 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amyris by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,364,008 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,069,000 after purchasing an additional 726,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amyris by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,361,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,422 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.06% of the company’s stock.

Amyris Company Profile

Amyris, Inc engages in the provision of bioscience solutions. It offers its products to health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets. The company was founded by Jack D. Newman, Kinkead Keith Reiling, and Neil Renninger on July 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

