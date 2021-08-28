Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $34.02

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $34.02 and last traded at $33.82, with a volume of 32 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.74.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Get Peapack-Gladstone Financial alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $635.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.11. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 19.48% and a return on equity of 8.37%. Equities analysts forecast that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s payout ratio is 14.60%.

In other Peapack-Gladstone Financial news, EVP Todd Poland purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.31 per share, for a total transaction of $32,310.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas L. Kennedy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.02, for a total transaction of $165,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $491,200. Corporate insiders own 5.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,692,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,267,000 after buying an additional 56,447 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 876,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,238,000 after buying an additional 5,533 shares in the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 576.5% during the 2nd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 596,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,512,000 after acquiring an additional 507,900 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 578,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,874,000 after acquiring an additional 117,619 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 337,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

About Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC)

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services to businesses, non-profits and consumer. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Peapack Private. The Banking segment provides commercial, commercial real estate, multifamily, residential and consumer lending activities; deposit generation; operation of ATMs; telephone and internet banking services; merchant credit card services; and customer support and sales.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.