Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 325 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,996 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $8,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 44.1% during the first quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Paycom Software during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Paycom Software by 66.2% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 113 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Paycom Software during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Paycom Software by 79.7% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PAYC. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Paycom Software from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Paycom Software from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Paycom Software from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Paycom Software from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $438.06.

Shares of NYSE:PAYC opened at $484.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.14, a P/E/G ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.41. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $257.87 and a 1 year high of $490.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $411.74.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.47. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 23.72% and a net margin of 18.11%. The firm had revenue of $242.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.23 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software maker to repurchase up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.26, for a total value of $7,745,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jon Evans sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.12, for a total value of $142,536.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,800 shares of company stock valued at $10,149,531 over the last quarter. 15.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

Read More: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.