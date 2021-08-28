Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $8.90 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,933 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VWO. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. AdvicePeriod LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 3,053,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $158,921,000 after acquiring an additional 129,788 shares during the last quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 39.3% in the first quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 6,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 43.4% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 41,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after acquiring an additional 12,457 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $51.45 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.53 and a 1 year high of $56.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.17.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

