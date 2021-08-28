Insider Selling: Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Insider Sells $427,200.00 in Stock

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) insider Mary E. Sellers sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.44, for a total transaction of $427,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,627,047.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Mary E. Sellers also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Bank of Hawaii alerts:

On Monday, June 7th, Mary E. Sellers sold 5,000 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.71, for a total transaction of $443,550.00.

Shares of Bank of Hawaii stock opened at $85.41 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.27. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.77 and a fifty-two week high of $99.10. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.27.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 15.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This is an increase from Bank of Hawaii’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is 69.43%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOH. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management and institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offering equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

Featured Article: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Hawaii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Hawaii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.