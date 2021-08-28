Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) CEO Sells $390,551.67 in Stock

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) CEO Charles Robbins sold 6,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total value of $390,551.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $59.02 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $35.28 and a one year high of $60.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.98. The stock has a market cap of $248.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.91.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.26%. The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $56.00 target price on Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.80.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lokken Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 41,483 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,992 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 141,417 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 53,084 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 11,109 shares during the period. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $18,921,000. Institutional investors own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

