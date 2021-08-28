Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Asensus Surgical Inc. is a medical device company which is digitizing the interface between the surgeon and patient to pioneer a new era of Performance-Guided Surgery(TM). Asensus Surgical Inc., formerly known as TransEnterix Inc., is based in RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C. “

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Asensus Surgical in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a buy rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.

NYSE:ASXC opened at $2.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $510.83 million, a PE ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.53. Asensus Surgical has a twelve month low of $0.32 and a twelve month high of $6.95.

Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Asensus Surgical had a negative net margin of 1,162.78% and a negative return on equity of 35.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Asensus Surgical will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASXC. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Asensus Surgical in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Asensus Surgical in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Asensus Surgical in the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Asensus Surgical in the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Asensus Surgical in the 1st quarter worth about $616,000. 14.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Asensus Surgical

Asensus Surgical, Inc is a medical device company, which digitizes the interface between the surgeon and the patient to improve minimally invasive surgery through digital laparoscopy. It enables the use of advanced capabilities like augmented intelligence, connectivity and robotics in laparoscopy, and addresses the current clinical, cognitive, economic shortcomings in surgery.

