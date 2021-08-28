Artemis Investment Management LLP Invests $1.54 Million in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND)

Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,544,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 261.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 81,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,200,000 after buying an additional 58,730 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Bandwidth during the 2nd quarter worth $580,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Bandwidth by 127.6% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 178,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,605,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Bandwidth by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,079,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,844,000 after purchasing an additional 17,727 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Bandwidth by 112.4% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 78,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,765,000 after purchasing an additional 41,298 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Rebecca Bottorff sold 528 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $71,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,189 shares in the company, valued at $835,515. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lukas M. Roush sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.16, for a total transaction of $38,748.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $451,285.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,972 shares of company stock worth $249,551. 5.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BAND has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. started coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $177.22 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bandwidth currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.77.

Shares of Bandwidth stock opened at $105.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.09, a PEG ratio of 53.24 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $125.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Bandwidth Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.39 and a 1 year high of $198.60.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.36. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 7.99% and a positive return on equity of 3.68%. Equities analysts expect that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

